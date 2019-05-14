Ajimobi renames roads, institutions after prominent indigenes

Oyo State Government on Tuesday announced the renaming of some roads and institutions after prominent indigenes in recognition of their contributions to the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun, said in a statement that the decision was in recognition of the individuals’ contributions to the development of the state, career and humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the beneficiaries are former governors Lam Adesina (now late), Rashidi Ladoja, Adebayo Alao-Akala and the incumbent, Abiola Ajimobi.

Also on the list were Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, among others.

Arulogun said that the Challenge – Efunsetan road would now be known as Lam Adesina road, Elebu road now officially Alao-Akala Way, Monatan – Olodo road now Rashidi Ladoja road, while Idi-Ape – Bashorun Akobo road is now Abiola Ajimobi way.

He said that Ibadan/Oyo Express/Iseyin-Owode with spur to Akesan-Palace and Old Ibadan-Oyo road would now be known as Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III road and Eleyele-Dugbe ANCE road is now Oba Saliu Adetunji road.

The commissioner said that Ilorin Express Junction-Ikoyi – Takie – Palace – Ogbomoso Grammar School road would now be known as Soun Oyewumi Ajagungbade road.

Arulogun listed others as Ijokodo – Apete road now Ambassador Olu Sanu road; Onireke-Agbarigo road now Onikepo Akande road and Festac road at Mokola now Adebayo Faleti road.

He said that Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora would now be known as Lam Adesina College of Agriculture and Technology, while Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa is now Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa.

The commissioner said that Maternal & Peadiatric Centre, Olodo, Ibadan would now be known as Abiola Ajimobi Maternal & Paediaitric Centre, while the newly constructed Zonal Mediation Centre in Ogbomoso is now Justice Atilade Ojo Mediation Centre.

He said that the flyover constructed at Mokola in Ibadan by the present administration would now be known as Transformation Flyover.

Arulogun stressed that the process for the amendment of the enabling laws for the institutions would commence immediately.

He said that the governor would from Wednesday inaugurate some completed projects, among which were Oba Akinbiyi Model School and Dualization of Challenge Roundabout-Efunsetan Roundabout (Phase II).

Also on the list are Rehabilitated/Constructed 3.6km Ijokodo-Apete road with Associated Bridge Works, Zonal Mediation Centre in Ogbomoso and Abiola Ajimobi Maternal & Paediaitric Centre, Olodo, Ibadan.

Others are the Archive Management and Record Centre, Secretariat, Ibadan, Raw Materials Display Centre, Secretariat, Ibadan, Islamic Model School, Mini Water Scheme, Iganna and Ogunpa Market.(