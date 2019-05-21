Akeredolu harps on importance of revenue generation

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday described revenue generation as the most important aspect of governance.

Akeredolu said this in Akure during an induction programme for 234 new revenue officers of the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service.

He explained that nothing could be done without revenue generation, as any government would be paralysed without it.

“We felt that all problems would be solved with oil money, but it has dawned on us that we must go back and generate revenue from other sectors.

“You cannot plan on expectations alone. Budgets and projections depend on revenue, so everything we will do in this state depends on you,” he told the revenue officers.

The governor said there had been appreciable growth in the revenue base of the state since inception of his administration.

According to Akeredolu, the internal revenue growth of the state which was at 20th position before his administration came on board, is now in the ninth position in Nigeria.

“With your assistance, the growth should be more. We want to see an increase in revenue of local governments because there are so many leakages and it is for you to block them,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Tolu Adegbie, Chairman, Ondo State Internal Revenue Service, expressed gratitude to Akeredolu for the recruitment which, he said, had boosted the strength of the personnel for effective coverage of the State.

He urged the recruits, who would be redeployed to the 18 local governments of the state, to give their best, as they were brought in to reinvigorate the service.

According to the chairman, the governor had, once again, surpassed all expectations because the recruitment was the single, largest recruitment into the state Civil service in the last 10 years. (NAN)