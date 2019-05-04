Al-Habibiyyah organises inaugural “Call to Prayer” competition in Nigeria

The Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society on Saturday organised the grand finale of the maiden edition of “Call to Prayer (Adhan)” competition in Abuja, with the aim of encouraging young Muslims in the act.

The competition which is first of its kind in Nigeria aims to encourage young Muslims to the proper way to adhan which is done in Arabic language.

The Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Mosque, Ustaz Adeyemi Fuad said that the competition could serve as a spring box for the development of dedicated and well-rounded Muslims for nation building.

He urged Muslim parents to encourage their children to learn the act alongside reading the Quran in order to impact better in their communities and the nation at large.

“The aim of this competition is to encourage children to learn the right words and pronunciation in the call to prayer.

“This is because when you are conscious of adhan you will be conscious of your duties to Allah, your duty to community and the nation, “he said.

The competition which had 10 finalists each for the junior and senior categories witnessed beautiful rendition of the adhan to the admiration of the audience.

At the end of the competition, Malam Usman Zaharadeen emerged winner for the senior category and was crowned the Nigerian Muazin of the year.

Malam Iliyasu Muhammad and Aliyu Abubakar came second and third respectively.

In the junior category (18 years and below), little Ahmad Usman emerged winner, while Umar Usman and Aminu Kalam came second and third respectively.

Plasma televisions and various cash prizes were presented to the winners.

The competition had 60 participants from FCT, Kaduna, Niger and Kwara before they were trimmed to 20 for the grand finale.