Alaafin Lauds Ajimobi, Advocates True Federalism

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111 on Saturday May 25, 2019 emphatically pointed out that the only thing that can save any nation with diversity in ethnicity, religion and culture is the practice of true federalism urging Nigerian leaders to ensure that as a matter of urgency true federalism is practiced in the country.

The foremost Paramount monarch in the South West, Nigeria, stated this at the Civic Centre, Idi Ape, Ibadan during the Public Presentation of two biographies written in honour of the outgoing Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The books are: “Abiola Ajimobi: Legacies of a Transformer”, written by a medical doctor and a prolific fictional writer, Dr Wale Okediran and “Abiola Ajimobi: Architect and Builder of Modern Oyo State”, written by the Chairman, Editorial Board, Nation Newspapers, Sam Omatseye.

Oba Adeyemi noted that the collapse of many nations in the world, including the defunct USSR, was due to none practice of true federalism, reiterating that Nigeria has no alternative to true federalism.

His words, “The best form of government is federal system of government. Whether we are practicing true federalism or not, I don’t know. It is only the politicians in Nigeria that can tell us whether we are practicing true federalism or not”.

He commended Governor Ajimobi for governing the state very well stressing that he fulfilled his promises to the people of the state.

In his remark, Ajimobi stated that he has come, saw and conquered stressing that he surpasses his predecessors in all ramifications in service delivery to Oyo State.