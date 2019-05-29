Ambode: Why I will be absent at Sanwo-olu’s inauguration

Ambode: Why I will be absent at Sanwo-olu’s inauguration

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 8:44 am


Ambode and Sanwoolu

Out-going Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode says he will not be attending the formal inauguration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying the new governor deserves to enjoy his historic day without having him share in the glory with him.

Ambode, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, on Wednesday congratulated Sanwo-Olu, saying his successor should be allowed to be the star of his inauguration.

“I have already formally handed over reigns of power in the state to the new governor in a most cordial and convivial ceremony at the State House yesterday.

“The formal inauguration should have Mr Sanwo-Olu as the star of the day. I don’t think that glory should be shared with him by my presence.”

Ambode said he had a quality private moment with his successor.

He said he was confident that with the prayers, cooperation and collective support of all Lagosians, the new government would succeed in the excellent tradition of progressive governance which the state was known for.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Amaechi Vs Peter Obi: The Ikwere of Rivers State are Igbo !
    31 mins ago

    NAPTIP DG alerts on xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in Mali
    1 hour ago

    Nigerian photographer, Ruth Ossai shoots Rihanna’s Fenty campaign
    1 hour ago

    Commentary: Twenty Years Of Uninterrupted Democracy In Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Ibadan Airport records 13,305 passengers in Q1 of 2019, says manager
    2 hours ago

    Commentary: Dear Office-Holder, Power Is Transient
    2 hours ago

    Inauguration: its your day, Ambode tells Sanwo-olu
    2 hours ago

    IPOB Sit-at-Home Order: Police to arrest, prosecute ‘enforcers’