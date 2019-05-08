Amnesty Programme: House of Reps to investigate alleged fraud

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the alleged fraudulent activities taking place in the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The resolution followed a motion presented by Rep. Tajudeen Obasa (PDP-Lagos) at the plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Obasa expressed concern over the outcry by some people, alleging massive looting at the Kaiama Amnesty Centre in Bayelsa between Feb. 14 and Feb. 16.

“The coordinator of the centre in collaboration with security agents and other unknown persons carted away equipment worth billions of naira with the knowledge of the Special Adviser on Amnesty to the President.

“It has become imperative to investigate these allegations for the good of the Niger Delta people and the nation at large.

“The failure of the house to act in time will lead to the wreckage of the amnesty programme and the essence of it will be eroded,’’ he said.

Obasa noted that the programme was a lofty initiative by the Federal Government to quell arms struggles by the Niger Delta agitators.

He said the programme was meant for a better deal in the nation’s oil producing area and the cardinal objective was to grant pardon to the agitators.

The lawmaker said further that it was meant to rehabilitate the agitators through productive ventures and build the capacity of the youths in the area.

Obasa said that government had spent huge resources in training the youths locally and abroad, adding that recently, N8.5 billion was paid into the programme’s account to further implement the initiative.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said that when the committee was constituted, it would turn in its report to the house within two weeks, for further legislative action.