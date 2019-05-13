APC cautions members on fake news on Kogi, Bayelsa guber elections

APC cautions members on fake news on Kogi, Bayelsa guber elections

Monday, May 13, 2019 9:49 pm


Lanre Issa-Onilu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned its members, supporters and the general public on the fake news being spread in the social media on the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the party was initially ignoring the fake statements on the elections until recently.

He added that it however, became necessary to debunk the several fake statements because they were being ascribed to the party and its National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

“It should be noted that neither the party nor the national chairman has made any statement at any forum regarding these elections.

“The numerous quotes being ascribed to the party and the national chairman are mere fabrications intended for mischief.

“APC has demonstrated absolute fidelity to the best democratic practices in the manners the party has conducted its affairs so far.

“As a progressive party, we are focused on even doing better as we look forward to the commencement of a new four-year tenure,“ the APC spokesman said.

He added that in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision for the country and APC’s continued effort towards deepening participatory democracy, the party`s National Working Committee (NWC) would abide by the rules at every stage of the process of primary elections.

He assured that the party’s leadership would provide a level playing ground to all aspirants for the elections in the affected states.

Issa-Onilu said that relevant information and the official party guidelines for the respective elections would be released by the party through official channels in due course.

He, therefore, advised that the fake news and quotes should be ignored.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Banditry: Emirs ask FG to block telephone services in Zamfara
    48 mins ago

    Gov. Wike sacks Commissioner
    Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi at the 6th Annual East Africa Transport Infrastructure Conference in Nairobi Kenya. 1 hour ago

    Nigeria did not mortgage property for China loan: Amaechi
    1 hour ago

    Malaria cases distracting us from our primary duties – UBTH CMD
    1 hour ago

    NIS commences web-based application for Visa-On-Arrival
    1 hour ago

    Ministry of Niger Delta partners Tech-U, trains 157 youths
    1 hour ago

    524,315 applicants jostle for 3,200 vacancies in customs
    Mohammed-Bande at the session. 2 hours ago

    What I’ll do as President of 74th UNGA — Nigeria’s Mohamed-Bande