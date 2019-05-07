APC reps want me to be Speaker – Olajide

APC reps want me to be Speaker – Olajide

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 6:57 pm


Rep. Olajide Olatunbosun

Rep. Olajide Olatunbosun on Tuesday said that most of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the House of Representatives want him to be the next Speaker.

The lawmaker representing Saki West/Saki East and Atisbo Federal Constituency is a returning member of the green chamber.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Iseyin, Olatubosun said he has the support of most his party members at the lower chamber to assume the number one seat in the house.

“As I have said before, I was waiting for the party to zone the position to the Southwest before I conclude on whether to contest or not because I’m a very loyal party man.

“Upon further discussion and consultations with stakeholders and with pledge of support and assurance from my colleagues, I have made my ambition known today.

“As I speak to you this afternoon, majority of APC members and some who are even in opposition parties prefer me to lead the house.

“I have been patient enough to wait for zoning of the party even when my colleagues are screaming it loud and clear that I’m their preferred choice,” he said.

Asked if the party had endorsed a candidate for the position, the lawmaker said: “ What the party did was to advise, it can’t give order or directive, we are all qualified.

“I’m going to the contest as a popular candidate with the support of my party members; the support we have received so far has been enormous,“he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Court orders AMMC to pay compensation for destroying sign ost
    36 mins ago

    UN says shrinking Lake Chad major climate change disaster
    48 mins ago

    Music: High streaming numbers don’t equate to success, Burna boy tells colleagues
    52 mins ago

    FG releases 2019/2020 Common Entrance results
    58 mins ago

    Buratai reacts to protests, says army legally acquired land in FCT
    1 hour ago

    Manhunt on for ‘hoodlums’ who kill 2 policemen, one other in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    Rivers Govt. drops murder charges against factional APC chairman
    3 hours ago

    N5.045m paid to secure my release, says kidnapped OAU lecturer