Applicant in court over alleged cell phone theft

A 39-year-old applicant, Moses Ogunyomi, was on Wednesday May 15, 2019 arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a cell phone.

The defendant, who resides at Oke-Aro, Ogun, was docked on a count charge of stealing, an offence he denied committing.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Ekundayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum saying that the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor, Insp. Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 3, this year at Ipaja, Lagos stressing that the defendant stole a cell phone valued at N29, 000, belonging to one Mrs Jane Okpioba.

According to the Prosecutor, The defendant entered the complainant’s shop with the pretext of coming to play games but cart away the complainant’s phone. The complainant saw her friend off, but came back to discover that her phone was missing. The complainant who discovered that her phone had been stolen played the Closed Circuit Television, CCTV, camera installed in the shop. The defendant was captured, how he sneaked to where the complainant was charging her phone, removed it and quickly left the shop. He was arrested few days after and handed over to the police”.

The offence violated Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case was adjourned until May 20 for mention.

NAN