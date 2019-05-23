Arik Air to reopen routes as aircraft return from maintenance

Nigerian carrier, Arik Air says it will be reopening more routes following the return of its aircraft from maintenance overseas.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.

Ilegbodu said another of the airline’s aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 Next Generation (NG) returned from maintenance on Thursday from abroad.

According to him, this is coming eight days after another of Arik Air’s aircraft, a Boeing 737-700NG, returned to service from C-check abroad.

Ilegbodu said the airline’s mission was to become a dominant air-services brand, globally admired for its world-leading operating, safety and service delivery standards.

He said Arik Air was also committed to playing its role in promoting Nigeria’s reputation at home and abroad and thanked the airline’s customers for their loyalty.

Recall that the airline had earlier closed some of its domestic routes due to operational challenges.