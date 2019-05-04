Army raises alarm on plans to derail Nigeria’s democracy

The Nigerian Army on Saturday alleged that some unpatriotic elements in collusion with their foreign collaborators are planning to derail the swearing in of newly elected government on May 29 in order to scuttle the nation’s democratic process.

“Some of these mischievous elements thought that we would not have a safe and successful general elections but were proved wrong, hence they want to derail the scheduled handing over later this month and to scuttle the democratic process in the country,” army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa said in a statement.

Musa alleged that the unpatriotic elements plan to do that by causing mischief and exacerbate security situation in the country in particular and West African Sub-region.

He further alleged that the group is making concerted efforts to further induce ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists and bandits with funds and other logistic supports.

“Their body language and unguarded utterances seem to be in tandem with above and imply tacit support for the criminals.

“For example, credible source has shown that some individuals are hobnobbing with Boko Haram terrorists, while others are deliberately churning falsehood against the security agencies with a view to set the military against the people and the government.

“They are also demoralising troops and security agencies through false accusations and fake news,” Musa said.

He warned them to desist as the consequences of their intended actions would be calamitous to themselves.

“We also noted that foreign interests are also working assiduously to cause disaffection and divide the coalition Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to give room for the so-called Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) and its defeated local franchise, Boko Haram terrorists group to resurrect,” he said.

He, however, expressed confidence in the Federal Government efforts at sustaining and reinvigorating the MNJTF to continue its good work.

Musa also restated that the Nigerian army would not relent in clearing the visages and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists and their sympathisers.

“The Nigerian army is a stakeholder in our national security and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“Additionally, we are making this statement because the military, particularly the Nigerian army has always been called upon to intervene in conflict situations in order to resolve crises in most cases when they get worse, while the public expect miracles.

“We will like to reiterate our unalloyed loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we are determined more than ever before, to continue to uphold the constitution and defend the territorial integrity of this nation from both external and internal aggression.

“Nigeria is a sovereign country with clearly established judicial system, therefore all aggrieved persons and groups should take advantage of that and resolve their differences amicably,”he said.