Assault: Ex-Perm.Secretary bags 7 days jail term in Ebonyi

An Ebonyi Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abakaliki on Friday sentenced one Mr Simeon Nwodo, a retired Permanent Secretary in Ebonyi, to seven days’ imprisonment without an option of fine.

Nwodo had served with the state Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey while in active service.

He was first arraigned on May 5, 2014 on a five-count charge bordering on assault, breach of public peace and threat to kill the complainant, Mr Pius Nwankwegu.

Delivering his judgment on Friday, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Olugu Nnachi, said that the prosecution proved its case beyond all reasonable doubt.

“The prosecution has complied with the Provisions of Section 135(1) of the Evidence Act 2011 as amendment and has proved its case beyond all reasonable doubt.

“I hereby find the accused guilty as charged and he is hereby convicted.

“The accused is said to be a retired permanent secretary, a grandfather and a first offender.

“Therefore, having this in mind, he is sentenced to seven days’ imprisonment without any option of fine”, Nnachi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judgment brought to an end a five-year trial which commenced on May 5, 2014.