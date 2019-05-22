ASUU Asks Oyo, Osun Govts To Declare State of Emergency On LAUTECH…

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has asked the governments of Oyo and Osun States to declare State of Emergency on the Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso.

The Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Dr Ade Adejumo and Chairman of the LAUTECH chapter of the Union, Dr Biodun Olaniran stated this while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan.

The ASUU Dons noted that it was not enough to make LAUTECH a campaign issue and not attend to the problems bedeviling the state institution after the polls.

The duo asked the outgoing government not to politicise raising subvention to the school to hundred percent but also ensure that the government pays all outstanding debts owed tertiary institution before leaving office.

Dr Adejumo and Olaniran lamented that while Ajimobi was busy awarding contracts few days to leaving office, he has not cleared ten months salaries being owed staff of the institution lamenting that LAUTECH does not have good condition of service for her workers.

The ASUU leaders then called on the incoming governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde and Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola to inject funds into the jointly run institution to avoid relapse into crisis.

According to the duo, “It is not too much for Oyo and Osun governments to declare state of emergency on LAUTECH. It is not enough to make it a campaign issue during the elections in both states. If Ajimobi wants to raise subvention to tertiary institutions, he knows how much he owes these institutions. He should go and settle the debt he owes the schools since he is busy awarding contracts left, right and center. We are being owed 10months salary and most of our demands are not met yet. Imagine LAUTECH does not have what he can claim as a condition of service for workers”.