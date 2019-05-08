Bankers’ Committee Educates Students on Financial Literacy

By Daniels Ekugo

The Bankers’ Committee has disclosed that it educated over 62,000 students on financial literacy, as part of activities to mark the 2019 Financial Literacy Day and Global Money Week. The theme for this year was “Learn. Save. Earn”. Financial Literacy Day is a day set aside by the Central Bank of Nigeria during the Global Money Week to focus on increasing the level of awareness among the youth on the importance of earning, managing and saving money in order to have a secure future.

Bank CEOs and their employees visited schools across the country to tutor and mentor students and youths on basic money management skills. A total of 488 schools in 193 local governments were visited nationwide. Each financial institution in the country selected five schools across the six geo-political areas where their employees taught and engaged students during the campaign.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, Chairman, Financial Literacy and Public Enlightenment Sub-Committee (FLPE), said, “The importance of financial education for young Nigerians cannot be overemphasized. We are proud to see the financial institutions in Nigeria take up the task of educating Nigeria’s youth on financial literacy, and increasing awareness on the importance of earning, managing and saving money in order to have a secure future. We are pleased with the students’ response and this will encourage us to continue developing programmes and activities that will further empower them.”

Financial inclusion is a constituent pillar of the Bankers’ Committee mandate, making initiatives like this critical to the goal of increasing the number of financially included citizens in the country. The initiative which impacted over 29,000 boys and over 32,000 girls, is aimed squarely at ensuring the next generation is empowered with important financial awareness and literacy, needed to enhance economic prosperity and continue to improve poverty reduction.