Barca beat top-4 hopefuls Getafe but booed for European title failure

Spanish champions FC Barcelona beat top-four chasing Getafe 2-0 in front of a subdued and near half-empty Nou Camp on Sunday.

It was their first La Liga game since a humbling defeat by Liverpool sent them crashing out of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Sunday’s result meant little to Barca, who clinched an eighth Liga title in 11 seasons two weeks ago.

But it could prove fatal to Getafe’s hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time as they dropped one place to fifth.

Valencia leapfrogged Getafe into fourth due to their superior head-to-head record after beating Alaves 3-1.

They will snatch the final UEFA Champions League spot if they win at Real Valladolid in their final game of the season next week.

FC Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal opened the scoring near the end of the first half, poking a loose ball home after Gerard Pique’s flicked header was parried by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

Barca’s second came in the 90th minute, thanks to an own goal.

This was after team captain Lionel Messi combined with Sergi Roberto and beat two players before his shot got a final touch off Djene Dakonam.

Only 57,000 people turned up at the 99,000-capacity ground for the game, which turned into a forum for fans to vent their frustrations at Barca’s 4-0 surrender at Anfield on Tuesday.

Forward Philippe Coutinho suffered the bulk of the whistles and boos after his poor display against his old club Liverpool.

Veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets was also subjected to boos when he misplaced several passes in the first half.(Reuters/NAN)