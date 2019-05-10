Barca’s Suarez sidelined for up to 6 weeks after knee injury

Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez is set to be sidelined for four to six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery to treat a medical meniscus injury, the club said on Friday.

The surgery brings Suarez’s season to a premature end and the Uruguayan would miss their final two La Liga games and the Copa del Rey final against Valencia later this month.

“Luis Suarez has a medical meniscus injury in his right knee and has been operated on by Dr (Ramon) Cugat, undergoing arthroscopic surgery under the supervision of the club’s medical staff.

“The Uruguayan will be out for around four to six weeks. The FC Barcelona striker will miss the three remaining fixtures this season.

“The league games against Getafe and Eibar and the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on 25 May in Seville,” a club statement said.

It remains to be seen if he will be fit for Uruguay’s Copa America campaign beginning with a June 16 match against Ecuador.

Suarez has scored 25 goals in 49 matches in all competitions this season, helping Barcelona wrap up their 26th La Liga title last month.

But his poor form in the Champions League, where he scored only one goal in 10 appearances, cost Barca, who was knocked out by his former club Liverpool, overcame a 3-0 semi-final first-leg deficit to progress 4-3 on aggregate on May 7.