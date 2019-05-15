Bendel Insurance Chief Coach, Bazuaye expects win against Ragers

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 3:26 am


Bendel Insurance players

Godwin Bazuaye, Bendel Insurance Football Club’s Chief Coach has said that his club is in Enugu for a win against Rangers.

Bazuaye said this in an interview with newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday shortly after the team’s training session ahead of the Match Day 20 encounter with Enugu Rangers in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The match will be played 4pm on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu.

“We are not yet safe from relegation, remember that Rangers wants to qualify for the super six, we clearly need the points more.

“It is not a do or die affair, it’s a game between two friends, but we believe that we will come out with something better.

“Victory will be appreciated and we are already working for it, we know Rangers is a big club,” he said.

According to the chief coach, Insurance deserves to preserve their league status even if it will be a tough battle against Rangers.

“We cannot go home empty handed after coming all the way from Benin, we shall work hard for a good result,” he said.

