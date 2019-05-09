Benin Monarch frowns at ‘unethical conduct’ of UBTH doctors

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has expressed displeasure over the attitudes and conduct of some medical doctors and other health personnel at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH ), describing it as “unfit for the image of the health institution.”

The Monarch expressed his displeasure on Thursday, when he played host to the management of UBTH at his palace.

He frowned at the manner in which patients​ are being handled by medical personnel of the Hospital, describing it as “unethical and unprofessional.”

He also described the “incessant strike by resident doctors in the Hospital and a source of concern to the Palace.”

According to him, “lives are too precious to be handled in such an unethical manner, hence the management should improve on the age-long reputation of the Hospital.”

The Oba who expressed dismay over the “deteriorating state of facilities and equipment in the Hospital,” called on government to imparove on it in order to serve patients better.

The royal father also advised the Hospital management to “initiate training and re-training program for medical personnels to ensure good health delivering in the state.”

He however commended the UBTH management for striving to keep the ideals of the founding fathers of the Hospital

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, told Monarch that they were at the palace to officially inform him of the inaugural Founder’s day celebration of the Hospital as well as solicit for royal blessings.

Obaseki explained that “the peace being enjoyed at the Hospital is largely attributed to the immense support and fatherly role of your Royal Majesty,” describing it as laudable.