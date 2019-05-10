Benin monarch tasks UBTH doctors, staff on good conduct

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has appealed to medical doctors and other members of staff of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) to be of good conduct and more professional in their relationship with patients.

The Oba’s appeal was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Desmond Agbama, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday.

The Oba reportedly made the appeal, when the management of the hospital, led by the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Benin.

He was quoted to have commended the management for striving to keep the ideals of the founding fathers of the hospital alive.

Ewuare, who noted that incessant strikes by resident doctors in the hospital had become a source of concern to the palace, expressed satisfaction that relative peace had returned to the institution.

The Oba, however, expressed dismay over the deteriorating state of facilities and equipment in the hospital.

He therefore called on the state government and the hospital management to take measures to upgrade them, in order to serve their patients better.

Earlier, Obaseki told the Benin monarch that they were in the palace to inform him about the upcoming first ever Founders Day Celebration of the hospital and to seek for blessings and support for the success of the event

Obaseki said the occasion would be used to honour those who had made meaning contributions to the growth and development of the hospital over the years.

Meanwhile, the monarch was said to have also announced a N1 million donation to the National Association of Resident Doctors toward a successful hosting of its conference in Benin.

The Oba reportedly announced the donation when he received the executive of the association, led by its National President, Dr. Olusegun Olaopa, in his palace.

He charged the body to always cooperate with their hospital managements to avoid strikes in the heath sector.

He said many patients often suffered during strikes involving resident doctors and advised them to avoid acts that could bring sufferings to the people they swore on oath to treat and care for.

In his remark, Olaopa expressed worry that resident doctors and their practice were being affected by certain unfriendly policies of the federal and state governments.

He informed the Oba about the national conference slated to hold in Benin and appealed to the monarch to remember them in his prayer for a successful event.

He said that the conference would provide them the opportunity to discuss and advocate for better condition of service for their members in teaching hospitals in Nigeria.

