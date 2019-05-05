Big Brother Naija season 4 kicks off June

Big Brother Naija season 4 kicks off June

Sunday, May 5, 2019 4:32 pm


BIg Brother Naija 2019 edition theme ‘ Forget Wahala’

Pay television channel, Multichoice Nigeria, says season 4 of its reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, which kicks off in June, will be filmed in Nigeria.

Announcing the return of the reality TV show on Sunday, Multichoice said the 2019 edition was themed – “Forget Wahala”.

It said that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu would return as the show host for the third time, adding that the reality TV show was scheduled to be filmed in some other countries as well.

Multichoice Nigeria had earlier teased the audience with a possible theme for the fourth edition, ‘Forget Wahala.’ on Friday May 2.

The first edition was tagged Big Brother Nigeria, while second edition had the theme, ‘See Gobe,’ then the third edition was tagged ‘Double Wahala.’.

Auditions for the fourth season held in February, while online auditions held in March with the audience voting for one housemate to join the members of the house.

