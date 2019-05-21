Borno South Senatorial zone: PDP prays for fresh election

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 3:42 pm


Justice

The PDP candidate for Borno South Senatorial zone, Malam Kudla Satumari, on Tuesday prayed the Borno National and State Houses of Assembly elections petition tribunal, to order INEC to conduct fresh elections.

Satumari, is challenging the declaration of Sen. Mohammed Ndume of  the All Progressive Congress (APC) as winner of the Borno South Senatorial District conducted on Feb. 23.

Joined as respondents in the petition are Ndume’s party, the APC and INEC.

The tribunal sitting in Nyanya,  Abuja began hearing in the petition filed by Satumari.

Satumari averred that the election was marred by corrupt practices and non- compliance with provision of the Electoral Act.

He therefore sought the order of the tribunal for cancellation of the election and for INEC to conduct fresh election for the Senatorial District within 90 days.

Responding, Ndume in his reply to the petition, denied the allegations in most of the paragraphs of the petition.

In his reply filed on April 10, he averred that the said Borno South Senatorial election was free and fair and not fraught with irregularities and non- compliance with the Electoral Act..

Ndume denied the allegations and averrment contained in the petition and demanded the petitioners for strict proof in accordance with the law to the extent of their materiality to the petition.

He therefore aver to proof during trial that the petition was defective, incompetent for the compliance of the Electoral Act.

Mr Haruna Kyelek, counsel for the petitioners informed the panel that he was in possession of  INEC documents and sought to tender them.

Mr Maxwell Oru, counsel for Ndume, told the panel that he has been served with the list of the schedule of documents and would reserve objections till final addresses.

Also, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, counsel for the APC agreed with Oru while Oluwafemi Ademola, counsel for the INEC, also tat he had been served and would reserve objections if any till final addresses.

The Chairman of the  tribunal, Justice Peter Kekemeke, adjourned until Wednesday.

