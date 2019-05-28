Breaking: Amosun moves out of Governor’s office

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

It was indeed a hard moment for the out going Governor of Ogun state, Sen Ibikunle Amosun when leaving the governor’s office on Tuesday as some of his aides wept profusely.

PMNEWS/The News observed that the governor came out of his office at about 1: 00pm to bid his workers farewell, but went back inside after seeing the huge crowd of civil servants.

Source at the Governor’s office said, “At about 1:00pm Amosun came out of office, but when he saw the crowd of the civil servants, he want back and called the Head of Service, Engineer Lanre Bisiriyu, to order the workers back to their respective duty desks.

Thereafter, the Amosun pulled out of the office in an ecstatic mood at exactly 3: 17pm amidst mixed reactions, while the deputy Governor-Elect, Engineer Noimot Oyedele Salako joined the outgoing Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa for the handing over ceremony.