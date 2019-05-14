Breaking: APGA NEC Releases Guidelines for Elective Congresses

…Victor Oye Wants a Second Term

Today, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) released guidelines for elective congresses.

That was the product of an earlier meeting held in the day attended by Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State; Chief Victor Ike Oye, the National Chairman of APGA and others to fine tune the modalities for the party Congresses and Convention.

Meanwhile, Chief Victor Ike Oye, has signified his intention to run for a second term as APGA National Chairman.

*Dates for Elective Congresses as approved by NEC

*Ward Congresses — 19th May

* LGA Congresses — 21st* May

*State & Zonal* *Congresses — 23rd May

*National Convention — 31st May.

*Venue of National Convention: Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka.

*NEC unanimously approved a motion for the loss of membership of litigants who took the party to court without first exploring the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

*NEC also unanimously approved a motion for the retention of the prevailing Zoning arrangement of National offices in the party

Meanwhile, APGA BoT has been dissolved in preparation for the nomination of new members that will be ratified by the National Convention of the party.