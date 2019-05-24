Britain’s May agrees to step down on June 7

Britain’s May agrees to step down on June 7

Friday, May 24, 2019 12:03 pm


Theresa May

Prime Minister Theresa May says she will step down as leader of her Conservative Party on June 7, accepting that she failed to broker a deal for Britain to leave the European Union.

“It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit,’’ an emotional May said outside Downing Street on Friday.

May said she had done her best to deliver Brexit, adding that it had been an “honour” to serve as prime minister for almost three years.

“I am the second female prime minister, but certainly not the last,’’ she said. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Supreme Court sacks APC candidates in Zamfara
    12 mins ago

    FRSC warns Adamawa Sunshine drivers against overspeeding, overloading
    30 mins ago

    Zamfara Elections: S\Court invalidates APC’s participation, declares candidates with 2nd highest votes winners
    1 hour ago

    Businessman urged Appeal Court to restrain Governor of Lagos state from  trespassring on his land
    1 hour ago

    Failed surgery operation :court orders for Medical report on Evans’ accomplice
    3 hours ago

    China denounces U.S ‘rumours’ about Huawei’s ties to Beijing
    3 hours ago

    FG moves to address low freight activities in Kano airport
    3 hours ago

    Human trafficking: We have received 4,764 returnees- Edo Taskforce