Britain’s May agrees to step down on June 7

Prime Minister Theresa May says she will step down as leader of her Conservative Party on June 7, accepting that she failed to broker a deal for Britain to leave the European Union.

“It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit,’’ an emotional May said outside Downing Street on Friday.

May said she had done her best to deliver Brexit, adding that it had been an “honour” to serve as prime minister for almost three years.

“I am the second female prime minister, but certainly not the last,’’ she said. (dpa/NAN)