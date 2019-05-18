Buhari Administration Focused On Improving Economy

* Says the Administration is Creating Wealth For Nigerians

*VP commission projects by Imo State government, including its Poverty Alleviation Programme

*Commends State govt for its people-oriented programs

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is focused on improving the country’s economy, creating wealth and more jobs for Nigerians, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN. This is contained in a press statement, signed by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President

Prof. Osinbajo stated this in Owerri on Friday, during a working visit to Imo State, where he commissioned some projects by the State government, including the formal launch of the Imo State Poverty Alleviation Programme.

According to the Vice President, “we are very concerned about the welfare of all our people. We are interested in creating wealth, not just in giving alms or in giving gifts, but in ensuring that every citizen is able to earn money by working legitimately.

“The ultimate objective of our government, the Federal Government, with the able assistance of the APC-led government of Governor Rochas Okorocha (in Imo State), is to provide for our people.

“Our desire is to make sure that every citizen has a job, is engaged and can prosper. And we hope to do that by ensuring that you all have opportunities everywhere.”

On the poverty alleviation scheme in the State, the Vice President commended the courage and commitment of the governor in instituting people-oriented programmes and projects.

He said, “the Free Education programme of the governor is a very important policy. Education is the surest way to find the opportunities that are available. The better educated we are, the better our chances of doing very well. I commend the governor for the initiative.

“I’m sure you are all aware of our MarketMoni, TraderMoni for petty traders that we launched here in Imo State, and we hope to expand it. But this particular one is not TraderMoni, it is his Excellency’s own special project for the people of Imo state and I commend him for it.”

During the visit, the Vice President also commissioned projects executed by the state government; some of which include the Imo International Exhibition Centre, named the Osinbajo Commercial Centre, the 7-lane Dee Sam Mbakwe road, the Okporozo Uzo Assumpta road, Azikiwe road, the new government lodge and new First Lady’s Office complex.

The Vice President was also was honoured with the Imo Merit Award, tagged the Grand Chancellor, State of Imo (GCSI) by the Executive Governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha.