Buhari asks Senate to confirm Emefiele as CBN Governor for 2nd term

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Senate to confirm the appointment of Mr Godwin Emefiele as Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Governor for the second and final term of five years.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, made the disclosure in Abuja while reading the letter at plenary on Thursday.

‘‘In view of the expiration of his first tenure as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in June, 2019, and in pursuant to the provision of section 81 (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria 2007, I hereby present for confirmation of the senate, Mr Godwin I. Emefiele, for re-appointment as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the final term of five years.

‘‘It is my hope that this Distinguished Senate will consider and confirm this nominee in the usual expeditious manner.

‘‘Please accept, Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard,’’ the letter stated.

Godwin Emefiele, who was confirmed governor in June 3, 2014 to serve his current term, is the 11th CBN Governor.