Buhari greets Nigerians on Ramadhan

Buhari greets Nigerians on Ramadhan

Monday, May 6, 2019 8:00 am


Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings to Nigerians in general and Muslims in particular as they commence the month-long Ramadhan fast.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the President’s greetings followed the sighting of the lunar month of Ramadhan.

Buhari called for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

According to the President, Islam is a religion of peace that upholds the values of tolerance and mutual coexistence without a place for hatred and violence.

He, therefore, urged Muslims to use the period to build a relationship of friendship and harmony with fellow citizens of other faiths.

The President prayed to Allah for the continued peace, progress, and the wellbeing of the country.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    41 mins ago

    Ramadan: Muslim Group urges Nigerians to pray for release of Sharibu, Chibok girls
    48 mins ago

    SIM swap fraud: A new wave of attacks on financial, online services in Africa
    2 hours ago

    Ramadan: Saraki urges Muslims to pray for peace, security, economic prosperity
    2 hours ago

    APC will take over 5 states of South-East in 2023, says Onu
    2 hours ago

    London trip not for compilation of ministers –Buhari
    10 hours ago

    Army bans use of motorcycle in forest areas of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, others
    11 hours ago

    North Korea’s Kim oversaw testing of multiple rocket launchers – KCNA
    11 hours ago

    ATP roundup: Garin grabs second 2019 title in Munich