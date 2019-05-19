Buhari greets veteran Journalist, Dan Agbese at 75

Sunday, May 19, 2019 10:10 pm


Agbese

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media world in celebrating veteran journalist, columnist and author, Dan Ochima Agbese, who turns 75 on May 20, 2019.

In a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, Buhari congratulated Agbese for years of consistency, resilience and patriotism.

According to the President, Agbese’s passion for journalism reflects his deep love for Nigeria as depicted in the subjects of his columns and books, and the analytical and investigative prowess given to the treatment of national issues.

He, therefore, commended him for sacrificing his time and talent in pursuit of a greater future for the country.

The President believed the veteran journalist made sacrifices for Nigeria’s return to democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions that must be acknowledged, and which would remain indelible in the sands of time.

Buhari extolled Agbese’s virtues of humility, discipline, focus and exceptional brilliance that had contributed to the dynamism and vibrancy of the Nigerian media industry.

The President prayed that God would grant Agbese, co-founder of Newswatch magazine, longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the country through his profession.

