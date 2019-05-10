Buhari hosts Tinubu to Ramadan breakfast at Aso Villa + photos

Buhari hosts Tinubu to Ramadan breakfast at Aso Villa + photos

Friday, May 10, 2019 11:31 pm


President Buhari and former Governor Tinubu in Aso Rock on Friday evening

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday evening hosted the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu to Ramadan breakfast at the Residential Villa, Abuja.

The President’s Personal Assistant (Photograph), Mr Sunday Aghaeze, in a pictorial reports made this known in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two of the pictures had shown the President and Tinubu on a dining table with varieties of eatables and drinks while the president was seen in the two other pictures escorting his guest.

NANS reports the sudden appearance of Tinubu at the Presidential Villa had finally put to rest the reported ‘political misunderstandings’ between the president and the Asiwaju.

Tinubu’s absence during the last President’s visit to Lagos shortly before his 10-day private visit to London was misinterpreted in some quarters.

Similarly, President Buhari’s inability to attend 2019 Tinubu’s colloquium at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, to mark his 67th birthday, was squally misinterpreted by some social commentators.

The President, who was represented at the event, by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, was on official engagements at the villa where he was inaugurating the new Micro Pension Plan about the same time the colloquium was holding at the centre.

President Buhari usually uses some days of the Ramadan to host political, traditional and religious leaders as well as other prominent and ordinary citizens to Ramadan breakfast at the villa. See more photos of the former Lagos governor and President Buhari below

 

Tinubu and Buhari

Buhari and Tinubu

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    FG inaugurates erosion, flood control works in Kogi
    39 mins ago

    Centre to support Kogi technical college with laboratory, teaching tools
    43 mins ago

    Customs Zone D seizes contraband worth N42m in 2 months
    49 mins ago

    Sri Lanka orders DNA test to confirm Easter attack ringleader is dead
    1 hour ago

    Violent clashes: Dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on communities in Bauchi
    1 hour ago

    New emirates: Court stops Ganduje from taking further action
    The kidnap suspects arrested in Rivers by soldiers 1 hour ago

    Army arrests 3 suspected kidnappers, as victim recounts ordeal
    2 hours ago

    Troops neutralise 7 terrorists after serious battle – Army