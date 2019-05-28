Buhari, Osinbajo to CCB: No new houses, bank accounts or shares to declare

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in compliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, submitted their assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau(CCB) which by law must precede his oath-taking slated for Wednesday.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity and Laolu Akande, spokesperson to the Vice President disclosed this in separate statements on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Garba, the duly completed forms of the President were submitted to the Chairman of the CCB, Prof. Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the president by Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Household and Domestic Affairs.

The forms, as signed by the President and sworn to before a Judge of the Abuja High Court, showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

“There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired.

“The Chairman of the CCB commended the Pesident for leading by example by declaring his assets in accordance with the law.”

In the same vein, Akande said the submission by the Vice President follows right after President Muhammadu Buhari submitted his forms.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Research, Legal and Compliance Matters, Office of the Vice President, Dr. Balkisu Saidu, submitted the completed forms to the Chairman of the CCB, Professor Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the Vice President.

“Compared with the assets Prof. Osinbajo declared in 2015, the forms show no significant changes in his assets; as there are no new real properties, shareholding or bank accounts,” Akande said.