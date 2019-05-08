Buhari presides over longest FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the longest meeting of the Federal Executive Council in the history of his administration.

The meeting, which started at about 11:00am at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was still in session as at 9:30pm.

The meeting was scheduled to deliberate on fewer than 25 memos from Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The meeting went for break twice to enable the cabinet members attend to some spiritual obligations and other needs.

Buhari had, before the commencement of the Council meeting, inaugurated the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission.