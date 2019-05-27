Buhari reappoints Ojo as Seed Council D-G

Monday, May 27, 2019


 

 

 

 

Muhammadu Buhari

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Dr Olusegun Ojo, as the Director-General, National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC).

The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, made this known in statement on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ojo was first appointed in May 2015, at a time when the Council and the seed sector were faced with challenges and dwindling resources occasioned by economic recession.

“Prior to his appointment in 2015, he had worked as a seed scientist for over 35 years.

“His areas of special expertise include seed certification and quality control, seed production, seed testing, seed conditioning, seed storage and capacity building.

“Ojo has deployed his wealth of experience in transforming the council into an innovative agency that has recorded tremendous growth and progress, while the momentum toward the actualisation of its mandate continuously increases,” Ogbe said.

