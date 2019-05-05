Buhari returns to Abuja from UK trip

Buhari returns to Abuja from UK trip

Sunday, May 5, 2019 7:28 pm


File: President Buhari on arrival from a trip

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a 10-day private visit to the UK.

The presidential aircraft conveying the president from London landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 6.33 p.m.

Those at the airport to welcome the president include his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, some ministers, including the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Others were the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu and other presidential aides.

Buhari had on April 25 proceeded to the UK on a private visit after he inaugurated some projects executed by the Borno Government.

While announcing the return of Buhari to Nigeria, Femi Adesina, the spokesperson for the President lamented that “Some reckless online media, irresponsible political opposition, and other bilious groups and individuals, had gone on overdrive since the President left the country on April 25, insinuating that he was going for hospitalization, and would not return after 10 days as stated.

“In their vain imaginations, they even stated that fictive doctors have advised President Buhari to stay longer for more intensive care.

“Now that the President has returned, can these apostles of evil imaginings swallow their words? Can they retract their tendentious stories as well as press statements, and apologize to millions of Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora that they have fed with hogwash?

“Few days after the celebration of World Press Freedom Day, we daresay that this valuable freedom does not tantamount to liberty to mislead and hoodwink the populace through concocted and jejune publications.

“The Buhari administration will always respect and uphold press freedom, but the onus lies on those prone to passing off fiction as facts, to remember that freedom demands concomitant responsibility. Those who further share and disseminate falsehood are also encouraged to embrace responsible conduct.”

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Gunmen abduct Taraba female perm. sec.
    45 mins ago

    Buhari: Why and how he won
    1 hour ago

    Members of Old Awka Forum Pay Courtesy Visit to APGA National Chairman
    3 hours ago

    Notes on Nigeria’s regional disparities
    3 hours ago

    Pensioners in Oyo laments unpaid 60 months pension arrears
    3 hours ago

    N1bn Imo Contract Debt: CBN, 14 banks deny overseeing state’s account
    4 hours ago

    Big Brother Naija season 4 kicks off June
    4 hours ago

    Kidnappers abduct pregnant wife of member of rival gang