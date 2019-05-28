Buhari submits assets declaration forms ahead of swearing-in

Buhari submits assets declaration forms ahead of swearing-in

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 10:05 pm


Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has, in compliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau(CCB)which by law must precede his oath-taking slated for Wednesday.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The duly completed forms were submitted to the Chairman of the CCB, Prof. Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the president by Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Household and Domestic Affairs.

The forms, as signed by the President and sworn to before a Judge of the Abuja High Court, showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

“There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired.

“The Chairman of the CCB commended the President for leading by example by declaring his assets in accordance with the law.”

