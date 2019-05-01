Buhari wades into legislative crisis in Guinea Bissau

Buhari wades into legislative crisis in Guinea Bissau

Wednesday, May 1, 2019 9:00 pm


Foreign Affairs Minister Groffrey Onyeama and President Jose Vaz of Guinea Bissau

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau, led by Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has expressed optimism that the legislative crises in the country would end soon.

Onyeama, in a video clip made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said parties involved in Guinea Bissau legislative crisis had pledged their commitment to peace.

The minister said that the parties made the commitment after meeting with the ECOWAS Chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Envoy in Bissau the country’s capital on Wednesday.

Guinea Bissau has been embroiled in political crisis after the country’s legislative election on March 10 over power sharing in the legislature between the ruling party and the opposition.

Due to the political crisis, the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Muhammadu Buhari, directed that the issues be resolved immediately by the sub regional body.

Onyeama, who is also the Chairman, ECOWAS Council of Ministers, led the ECOWAS peace delegation.

He expressed optimism that with the commitments made by all the parties, the issues would be resolved soon.

“President Muhammadu Buhari directed us to come here and nip this in the bud – sort this out very quickly.

“We have had excellent discussions with all the main protagonists – the President, the Prime Minister and the leaders of all the political parties.

“We are very happy with the way it went, and commitments that were made and we believe that if those commitments are respected and kept, this problem will be over in a matter of a week or two.”

The delegation met with the President of Guinea Bissau, Jose Mario Vaz; the Prime Minister Aristides Gomez; President of the National Assembly, Mr Cipriano Cassama and various parliamentary groups in the country’s National Assembly.

Other members of the peace delegation, led by Mr. Onyeama are Mr Naby Kiridi Bangoura, Minister of State and Secretary General of the Presidency in Guinea Conakry, representing Alpha Conde; President of Guinea Conakry who is also the Chairman, ECOWAS Mediation Committee on Guinea Bissau and the President of ECOWAS Commission, Jean –Claude Kassi Brou.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    FRSC sensitize Catholic priests in Kaduna on safe driving
    2 hours ago

    Gumen kidnap district head of Daura
    2 hours ago

    Encomiums as Gani Adam celebrates 49th birthday
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria-UK to explore Naira-denominated financial instruments with the City of London
    2 hours ago

    Workers Day: Rivers government lifts embargo on promotions
    2 hours ago

    NiMet predicts cloudy, sunny weather for Thursday
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria is not world poverty capital, says Economist
    2 hours ago

    Stemming the crisis at NBET and solving our electricity problem