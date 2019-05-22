Bulkachuwa excuses herself from presidential tribunal

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 5:58 pm


Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, President of Court of Appeal

May 22, 2019 5:50 pm by  sadiya.hamza – Nigeria –

Abuja, May 22,2019(NAN) Appeal Court President Justice Zainadine  Bulkachuwa recuses herself from Presidential Election Tribunal.(NAN)

More details later

