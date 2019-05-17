Burna Boy, Teni, Mr Eazi nominated for BET awards

Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Teni and Mr Eazi have been nominated in different categories for the Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards.

The BET Awards were established in 2001 to celebrate African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.

Teni was rewarded for her amazing musical growth in 2018 with a nomination in the best new international act category.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi, were both nominated in the best international act category alongside AKA (South Africa); Aya Nakamura (France); Dave (U.K.); Dosseh (France) and Giggs (U.K).

The two artists, alongside Teni were the biggest stars of 2018 dropping fan-favourites all year long. Burna Boy And Mr Eazi also performed at Coachella festival in April.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late rapper, Nipsey Hussle, also received a posthumous nomination in the hip-hop artiste category.

The 2019 BET awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23.