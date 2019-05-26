CBN, BoI mull financing window for Edo Creative Hub

CBN, BoI mull financing window for Edo Creative Hub

Sunday, May 26, 2019 3:57 pm


 

Gov. Godwin Obaseki

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry (BoI), have disclosed plans to partner with the Edo State Government to ease access to finance to creators at the Edo Creative Hub.

Edo Creative Hub is an initiative of the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to rejig the state’s entertainment industry.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Investment Promotion, Mr Kelvin Uwaibi, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said the finance windows are expected to come from the programmes extended to the entertainment industry in an effort to diversify the Nigerian economy.

He noted that the opportunity came in the wake of the Stakeholders Meeting with actors in Nigerian’s entertainment industry held in Benin City. The stakeholders meeting was organised by EdoJobs, Edo State Investment Promotion Office, Trace TV and Market Development in the Niger Delta (MADE), which is funded by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID).

Uwaibi said the State government is working on a creative industry policy document that would provide the framework for the industry in the state and set parameters for government intervention and incentives.

According to him, “We had a productive chat with members of the creative industry and are currently working on the entertainment industry policy document. The CBN and BoI have made commitments to ease access to finance and we are excited about that. This will set the tone for government’s engagement with the actors in the industry and set modalities for the incentives we will be providing.”

The Governor’s aide added that the plan was to ensure that the indigenous actors in the industry benefit from the input of those in the Diaspora, ensuring that the funds to be attracted are domiciled in and used by the actors across the different value chain in the state.

“Our intention is to raise the standard. There will be a lot of capacity building. In no distant time, people from Edo will dominate the entertainment scene in Nigeria, as they will be getting the needed incentives to truly make an impact,” he added.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Obaseki: Education, tool to build developed society  
    2 hours ago

    Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s feud’ll be resolved amicably – Edo APC chieftain
    3 hours ago

    ICPC recovers N26bn in 4yrs – Chairman
    3 hours ago

    NNPC Posts $490.03 million Export Sale of Crude Oil and Gas
    3 hours ago

    JUTH operates 82-year-old woman, halts 50 years urine leakage
    3 hours ago

    Traders lament demolition of Agboju Market in Festac Town
    4 hours ago

    Zamfara workers bid Gov. Yari farewell
    4 hours ago

    JUTH undertakes first brain surgery using drilling machine