CCT okays arraignment of Bayelsa Speaker, 4 others

CCT okays arraignment of Bayelsa Speaker, 4 others

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 2:52 am


Justice

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) says the Speaker of Bayelsa House of Assembly, Kombowei Benson and four other serving and former staff of the assembly will be arraigned in the court on May 22.

Mr Ibraheem Al-Hassan, the tribunal’s Head, Press & Public Relations disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Those to be charged alongside the speaker are former Clerk of  assembly, Aaron Timiye and former Accountant, Thomas Tamaraodubo.

Others are Owudogu Edward serving Clerk, of the assembly and Koroye Stephen, serving accountant of the assembly.

Al-Hassan said the alleged offences bordered on gross misconduct and abuse of office.

“Chairman Code of Conduct Tribunal Justice Danladi Y. Umar, has approved May 22 for the commencement of trial against serving Speaker and four others.

“The offences are alleged abused of office against Benson, the Speaker Bayelsa state House of Assembly.

“This was contained in a correspondent from Code of Conduct Bureau, addressed to Chairman Code of Conduct Tribunal to commence trial, dated April 30, jointly signed by the operatives of Code of Conduct Bureau: Musa Usman and Fatima  Ahmed’’, he said.

The charge was brought to the tribunal pursuant to Section 24 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

According to the charge, the alleged actions of the defendants are contrary to paragraph 9 of the fifth schedule, part 1 of the 1999.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offences are punishable under paragraph 18 (1) and (2) of the same constitution, and Sections 13 and 23 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C15 LFN 2004.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Buhari departs Abuja for Saudi Arabia
    36 mins ago

    Congestion/Accidents on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Officials Task Motorists On Discipline
    43 mins ago

    Bill To Establish Federal University Of Technology Passes 3rd Reading
    49 mins ago

    NHRC Condemns Arrest Of Sex Workers In Abia
    60 mins ago

    NAFDAC Alerts Public On Circulation Of Fake Cold Caplets In Gombe state
    1 hour ago

    Two Indian Climbers Die, One Missing On Mount Kanchenjunga In Nepal
    1 hour ago

    Yam Association Urges FG To Sign Trade Agreement With EU
    1 hour ago

    Court Remands Alleged Serial Burglar Charged With Stealing Policeman’s Phones