Children day: Imo commissioner urges parents to monitor their children against drugs

Okorie gave the advice on Monday in Owerri, the Imo capital during the Children’s Day celebration.

She described the theme of this year’s celebration, “Drug abuse among children: addressing the challenges,” as apt, saying that the phenomenon had become worrisome.

She admonished parents to begin the fight against the vice in their homes, pointing out that the success of the campaign against abuse of any sort largely depended on parents .

She also described the dangers of drug abuse as enormous, adding that children who indulged in it often progressed to more heinous vices, including armed robbery.

The commissioner further said that the ministry was fully prepared and committed to defending victims of child abuse, adding that such cases were usually handled by professionals.

She thanked Gov. Rochas Okorocha for his interest and commitment to the welfare of children and his continuous efforts to ensure that every child acquired educated.

“The Rescue Mission of Okorocha’s administration in the last eight years demonstrated tremendous love for Imo children through well thought out programmes and policies geared towards shaping the child positively, both morally and academically.

“By providing free and quality education from primary to tertiary levels, the governor has insured the future of Imo children and we thank him,” Okorie said.

In his remarks, Okorocha, who read President Muhammadu Buhari’s children’s day address, said that succumbing to drug abuse would ultimately destroy the children and the future of Nigeria.

The governor, who was represented by the Chairman of Owerri Municipal, Mr Joseph Agor, said that the federal government was very concerned about the menace and had put necessary measures in place to combat it.

He advised the children to shun the unhealthy habit and avoid keeping bad company in order to guard against negative peer group influences