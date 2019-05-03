China reports 1,859 deaths from infectious diseases in March

Friday, May 3, 2019 11:49 am


 

Health

A total of 1,859 people died as a result of infectious diseases on the Chinese mainland in March 2019, official data showed.

According to the National Health and Family Planning Commission, there were 879,800 cases of infectious diseases reported on the mainland in March.

There were no cases of Class A infectious diseases reported in March.

Class A diseases, including cholera and the plague, are the most serious classification in China’s Law on the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

A total of 325,365 cases were classified as Class B infectious diseases, resulting in 1,827 deaths.

Viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, syphilis and gonorrhea as well as AIDS, accounted for 94 per cent of these cases.
Category C diseases caused 32 deaths in March.

Influenza, infectious diarrhea and foot and mouth disease were the most prevalent in this category, accounting for 95 per cent of cases.

