Cleric admonishes children to take care of parents

Monday, May 20, 2019 7:33 am


Rev. Fr. Kizito Fogos, the Parish Priest of Church of Assumption, Chongo’pyeng, Jos, has advised young people to care for their old parents, as neglecting them at old age was a sin against God.

Fogos, who gave the advice in his Sunday Sermon in Jos, said that the prayer  of all parents was for their children to care for them when they are no longer strong.

The cleric decried the rate at  which children neglect their parents at old age saying it was alarming.

He said that most children torment their parents at old age, instead of love and providing their needs.

“It is the wish of every parent that their children take care of them when they get old but in most instance, young people tend to torment their parents instead of caring for them at old age.

“We have instances where some parents even regret why they gave birth and nuture some children into maturity.

“They see the same children  as thorns in their flesh instead of sources of joy that will give them peace of mind at old age.

“So, I implore young people to take care of their parents when they become old. By doing so, God will in turn bless you and make you prosper.

“Never neglect your parents when they are old,” the cleric said.

Fogos admonished parents to also lay solid foundations by training their children in the way of the Lord, so that when they grow up, they would be blessings rather than curse to them and the society.

