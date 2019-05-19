Cloudy, thundery weather to prevail on Monday- Nimet

Sunday, May 19, 2019 9:22 pm


NiMet: Weather instrument

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorm and rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook, on Sunday in Abuja, predicted cloudy conditions over the central states with prospects of thunderstorms over Jos, Kaduna, Niger and Kwara axis in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Plateau, Abuja, Taraba, Nassarawa, Adamawa and Benue axis with day and night temperatures of 33 to 35 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience thunderstorms and prospects of a few morning rains round Kebbi, Sokoto, Bauchi, and Gombe with day and night temperatures of 36 to 41 and 24 to 28 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience thunderstorms and moderate rains and possibilities of cloudy morning over the southwest inland cities with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“There are indications for sustained moisture influx into the country in the next 24 hours which is favorable for rainfall over the country,” NiMet predicted

