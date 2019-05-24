Commercial boat rider docked for causing death of 4 people

Friday, May 24, 2019 1:37 pm


Justice

A commercial ferry operator, Friday Akpan, who allegedly caused the death of four people,on Friday appeared in an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Apkan, 45, with murder.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Maria Dauda, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 28, about 8 p.m., at the Dangote Jetty, Lekki.

She alleged that the defendant caused the death of four persons including Abiodun Awojo, 50; Adewole Adebayo, 38, and two others whose identities are still unknown.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Monisola Ayinde, after going through the case file and getting details from the Investigating Police Officer(IPO), admitted the defendant to bail on self recognition.

She also ordered that the Manager of the Dangote Jetty, must sign an undertaken on behalf of the defendant to produce him for subsequent trials.

Ayinde adjourned the case until June 25.

