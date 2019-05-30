Committee presents plans to boost economy to Bauchi governor

Committee presents plans to boost economy to Bauchi governor

Thursday, May 30, 2019 11:28 pm


Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed

The Economic Advisory Committee earlier set up by the newly sworn-in Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Muhammed, on Thursday presented the governor with a blue-print on how to boost the state’s internally generated revenue.

The Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Usman Bugaje, while presenting the document in Bauchi, said the material also contained suggestions that enable the creation of job opportunities in the state.

“What we have here is the economic blueprint that will guide your policies in the next four years.

“We urge you to implement the recommendations in this report with the best hands you can get around.

Agriculture is an area where Bauchi has a comparative advantage to grow faster than others, so we implore you as governor to focus more in this area.

“In the next two years, we are looking at a Bauchi State that will export products to different parts of the world, and that will serve as reference point to other states,’’ said Bugaje.

While receiving the report, the governor promised to work with technocrats, in collaboration with the rivaled sector, in implementing the recommendations.

Muhammed also promised that he would provide the right leadership to enable the harnessing of the abundant agricultural resources in the state.

“I will bring in technocrats to implement this economic blueprint, in collaboration with the private sector, because there is need for partnership to open new frontiers, guided by global best practices.

“We have consulted some of the best technocrats in the country to show us the way; we will continue to do so, even though, sometimes, we will consider political expediency,’’ the governor said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Story of my arrest not true – Okorocha
    1 hour ago

    Why Ladoja Was Absent At Makinde’s Inauguration-Aide
    2 hours ago

    Hold Me Accountable For My Government-Makinde
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Ihedioha demolishes Akachi monument in Owerri
    7 hours ago

    No sweat for Serena as she swings into French Open round three
    7 hours ago

    Naira Marley admitted to bail,case adjourned till October 2 for trial
    8 hours ago

    Sanwo-olu Meets Lagos Workers, Charges Them To Reciprocate His Good Intention
    8 hours ago

    Drama in court, as Judge insists on verifying suspects’ claim to royalty as bail condition