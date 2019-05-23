Court issues bench warrant against Ex Gov. Aliyu, 1 other

Thursday, May 23, 2019 6:30 pm


Ex-governor Babangida Aliyu:

Justice Aminu Aliyu of the Federal High Court in Minna on Thursday, issued bench warrants for the arrest of former Gov. Babangida Aliyu of Niger and Umar Nasko.

Justice Aliyu also revoked the earlier bail granted Aliyu and Nasko by Justice Yellim Bogoro, for failure to respect hearing notices served on them to appear in court.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Aliyu and Nasko were ordered to appear in court on Thursday, for re-arraignment after their alleged N1.9 billion fraud case was re-assigned to Justice Aliyu.

Their counsel did not showed up.

Counsel to Aliyu, Olajide Ayodele, however, sent a letter praying for an adjournment.

The case was adjourned until May 27.

