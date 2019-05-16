Court Remands Alleged Serial Burglar Charged With Stealing Policeman’s Phones

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday ordered that an alleged serial burglar, Shefiu John, who allegedly broke into a policeman’s house and stole three cell phones, be remanded in prison.

John is charged with breaking and entry and theft.

Adjourning the case until May 30 for further mention, Magistrate Marry Bamidele, ordered that John be remand in Mandala Prison Ilorin, pending when the police completes investigation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Rodah Kayode, informed the court that the accused person broke into a house belonging to Insp. Idowu Oladeji and stole an Infinix hot V phone, a Tecno WX 3P phone and a Tecno phone, all valued at N80, 800.

Kayode, said that one of the stolen phones was recovered from the accused.

She said that the investigation conducted revealed that the accused specialises in breaking into people’s houses in Eiyenkorin area, Ilorin praying that the accused person be remanded in prison custody pending the outcome of police investigation.

She further stated that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 354 and 287 of Penal Code Law.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

NAN