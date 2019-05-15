Court remands applicant in prison over alleged N360, 000 fraud

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 2:41 pm


Court

A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday May 15, 2019 ordered that a 45-year-old applicant, Chika Celestine, be remanded in prison for allegedly defrauding a businessman the sum of N360, 000.

The police arraigned Celestine of Tasher II Karmo, Abuja, on a four-count charge of joint act, criminal breach of trust, cheating and intimidation.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, gave the order after Celestine, pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against him.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Ukagha Ijeoma, had told the court that one Chinedu Nsofor of Lokogoma village Abuja, reported the case at Karmo Police Station on May 9 this year.

She said that on March 23, Celestine and others now at large met the complainant at Airport Junction and deceived him that he imports all kinds of electronics.

Ijeoma said that Celestine dubiously collected N360, 000 from the complainant under false pretences of supplying him the electronics.
She said that Celestine failed to supply the electronics and converted the sum for his personal use.

According to Ijeoma, all efforts made by the complainant to collect the money proved abortive but during police investigation, N40, 000 was recovered from Celestine.

The prosecutor explained that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 79,312,322 and 397of the Penal Code.
Maiwada, however, adjourned the matter until May 20 for hearing.
NAN

