Court remands man for beating teenager to death

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has ordered that one Femi Aderounmu be remanded in prison for allegedly beating a teenager to death.

The 29-year-old Aderounmu who resides at No. 1, Moshalasi Street, Iponri, Lagos, allegedly committed the offence on May 15, at No. 1, Africa Road, Iponri, at about 4.00 p.m.

The Prosecutor, Inspector D. Raphel, told the court that the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant’s plea was however not taken.

If found guilty, Section 223 stipulates death sentence for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mr Tolu Agbona, remanded the defendant in Ikoyi Prisons and ordered that the case file should be sent to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

NAN reports that the Agbona adjourned the case until June 26.