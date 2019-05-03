Court remands man for kidnapping toddler from church

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a man, Chibuzor Elikee, who allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old girl from a church be remanded in prison.

The police charged Elikee, 34, with four counts bordering on kidnap, conspiracy and fraudulent obtain.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Adedayo remanded Elikee at the Kirikiri Prisons, pending the outcome of legal advice from the State’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Adedayo adjourned the matter until June 10, for the DPP’s advice.

Earlier, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione had told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 24, at 12.30 p.m., at the premises of the Mountain of Fire and Prayer Ministries, Lagos.

The Prosecutor alleged that Elikee and others who are still at large conspired and kidnapped Esther Ojo, 3, whose whereabouts is still unknown.

He alleged that Elikee also demanded N1.6 million to secure her release and N5, 000 recharge card from Mr James, Esther’s father.

Uwadione said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 2(ii), 3 and 6 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Laws of Lagos State, 2017.